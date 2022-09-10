Who Got The Work

John J. McGowan Jr. of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for SH SFW LLC a unit of Filmore Hospitality Corp. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case was filed July 27 in California Northern District Court by Leonard Carder on behalf of Robert Berger, Michael Casey and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:22-cv-04338, San Francisco Culinary Bartenders and Service Employees Pension Plan et al v. SH SFW LLC a unit of Filmore Hospitality Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 10, 2022, 11:53 AM