Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partner Margaret Rosegay has entered an appearance for Radius Recycling f/k/a Schnitzer Steel Industries and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 20 in California Northern District Court by San Francisco Baykeeper, accuses the defendants of violating the Clean Water Act by discharging excessive amounts of polluted stormwater into the San Francisco Bay and its tributaries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:24-cv-01005, San Francisco Baykeeper, Inc. v. Radius Recycling, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 23, 2024, 9:20 AM