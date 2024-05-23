Who Got The Work

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partner Margaret Rosegay has entered an appearance for Radius Recycling f/k/a Schnitzer Steel Industries and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 20 in California Northern District Court by San Francisco Baykeeper, accuses the defendants of violating the Clean Water Act by discharging excessive amounts of polluted stormwater into the San Francisco Bay and its tributaries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:24-cv-01005, San Francisco Baykeeper, Inc. v. Radius Recycling, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 23, 2024, 9:20 AM

Plaintiffs

San Francisco Baykeeper, Inc.

Plaintiffs

San Francisco Baykeeper

defendants

Norprop, Inc.

Pick and Pull Auto Dismantling, Inc.

Pick-n-Pull Auto Dismantlers

Pick-N-Pull Auto Dismantlers, LLC

Pick-N-Pull Auto Dismantlers, Oakland

Pick-N-Pull San Jose Auto Dismantlers

Radius Recycling, Inc.

U-Pull-It, Inc.

defendant counsels

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws