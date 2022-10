News From Law.com

Grocery delivery company Instacart will pay $46.5 million to settle allegations by the city of San Diego that it misclassified its shoppers as independent contractors, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced. More than 300,000 shoppers who worked for Instacart between September 2015 through December 2020 will be eligible for shares of a $37 million restitution allocation fund depending on how many hours they worked during that period.

Gig Economy

October 11, 2022, 3:36 PM