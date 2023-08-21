San Diego School District Notified Students, Teachers of Dat...

News From Law.com

San Diego Unified School District officials reported that the personal data of tens of thousands of students and teachers was compromised in a data breach about eight months after the incident, according to a lawsuit Monday. The breach occurred in October 2022, and the school reported the hack about two months later to the California State Attorney General's office, the lawsuit alleges. However, teachers and students were not notified of the breach until June 15, according to the complaint, filed in San Diego County Superior Court.

Cybersecurity

August 21, 2023, 6:40 PM

nature of claim: /