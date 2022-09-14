San Diego Law Firm Receives BBB Torch Award for Ethics | Law...

News From Law.com

The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) has chosen the Law Office of David P. Shapiro as a winner of the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics in San Diego County. This accolade honors businesses that go above and beyond to operate with integrity and raise awareness about marketplace trust. "We couldn't be more thrilled to announce we are the proud recipient of a Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics," Shapiro, the firm's managing partner, said.

California

September 14, 2022, 10:25 PM