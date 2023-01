Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Levinson Stockton LLP on behalf of San Diego Gold Exchange, which makes claims of business interruption due to fire damage. The case is 3:23-cv-00171, San Diego Gold Exchange, Inc. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 30, 2023, 8:46 PM