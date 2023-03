Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Musick, Peeler & Garrett on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Midwest Loan Services and University Bank to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Sheppard Mullin on behalf of San Diego County Credit Union. The case is 3:23-cv-00488, San Diego County Credit Union v. Midwest Loan Services, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

March 18, 2023, 12:58 PM

San Diego County Credit Union

Sheppard Mullin

Midwest Loan Services, Inc.

Musick, Peeler & Garrett

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract