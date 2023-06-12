New Suit - Environmental

CalMat Co. d/b/a Vulcan Materials, a producer of construction aggregates and materials, was slapped with an environmental lawsuit on Monday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by California Coastkeeper on behalf of San Diego Coastkeeper, accuses the defendant of discharging storm water with excessive amounts of pollutants in violation of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01090, San Diego Coastkeeper v. CalMat Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 12, 2023, 8:54 PM

