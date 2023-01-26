Who Got The Work

Willis Hon and Byron P. Gee of Nossaman LLP have entered appearances for LKQ Corp., Pick-Your-Part Auto Wrecking and American Recycling International Inc. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, which arises from alleged unlawful discharges of pollutant-laden stormwater from six industrial facilities in San Diego County, was filed Oct. 31 in California Southern District Court by San Diego Coastkeeper and Environmental Advocates on behalf of Our Children's Earth Foundation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson, is 3:22-cv-01693, San Diego Coastkeeper et al v. Pick-Your-Part Auto Wrecking et al.

Wholesalers

January 26, 2023, 7:19 AM