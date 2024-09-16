Who Got The Work

Matthew J. Lynch and Christopher B. Kaczmarek of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Win-Waste Innovations of Northern New England in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 1 in New Hampshire District Court by Sherman Law PLLC on behalf of truck driver who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting safety issues with the company's vehicles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Talesha L. Saint-Marc, is 1:24-cv-00238, San Antonio v. Win-Waste Innovations of Northern New England.

Transportation & Logistics

September 16, 2024, 10:10 AM

Brendan San Antonio

Sherman Law PLLC

Win-Waste Innovations of Northern New England

Littler Mendelson

Nature of Claim: 890/