Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partners Andrew W. Stern and James O. Heyworth have stepped in as defense counsel to dental product supplier Dentsply Sirona in a pending securities class action. The case, which accuses Dentsply executives of manipulating distributor rebates and incentives in order to inflate the company’s financial performance, was filed July 26 in New York Southern District Court by Bleichmar Fonti & Auld on behalf of San Antonio Fire and Police Pension Fund. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:22-cv-06339, San Antonio Fire and Police Pension Fund v. Dentsply Sirona Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 18, 2022, 9:36 AM