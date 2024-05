News From Law.com

The 2024 election results for the State Bar of Texas are in and Santos Vargas, an equity partner at Davis & Santos in San Antonio, was chosen to be president-elect. Vargas received 10,925 of the 20,986 votes cast, a 52.06% share, during the monthlong voting period that closed at 5 p.m. on May 30. His opponent, Denise Scofield of Houston, received 47.94%, or 10,061 votes.

Legal Services

May 02, 2024, 1:02 PM

nature of claim: /