New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting his managers decision to not train him due to his race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03604, Samura v. Amazon.Com Services LLC.

July 07, 2023, 5:09 AM

