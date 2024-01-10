Attorneys from Latham & Watkins and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to defend Andreessen Horowitz, a California-based private equity firm, and Paradigm Operations LP, respectively, in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Dec. 17 in California Northern District Court by Gerstein Harrow LLP and Fairmark Partners, accuses the defendants of selling unregistered securities in the form of digital assets called LDO tokens. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-06492, Samuels v. Lido Dao et al.
Investment Firms
January 10, 2024, 9:51 AM