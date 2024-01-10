Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Latham & Watkins and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to defend Andreessen Horowitz, a California-based private equity firm, and Paradigm Operations LP, respectively, in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Dec. 17 in California Northern District Court by Gerstein Harrow LLP and Fairmark Partners, accuses the defendants of selling unregistered securities in the form of digital assets called LDO tokens. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-06492, Samuels v. Lido Dao et al.

Investment Firms

January 10, 2024, 9:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Samuels

Plaintiffs

Gerstein Harrow LLP

Fairmark Partners LLP

defendants

Ah Capital Management LLC

Dragonfly Digital Management LLC

Lido Dao

Paradigm Operations LP

Robot Ventures LP

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws