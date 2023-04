New Suit - Employment

A former branch manager sued JPMorgan Chase on Friday in New York Southern District Court for age-based employment discrimination. The court case, brought by Corey Stark PLLC on behalf of Monique Samuels, claims that Smalls was harassed and wrongfully terminated as a result of age bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03590, Samuels v. JP Morgan Chase & Company.

Banking & Financial Services

April 29, 2023, 1:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Monique Samuels

Plaintiffs

Corey Stark PLLC

defendants

JP Morgan Chase & Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination