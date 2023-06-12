Who Got The Work

Shira M. Blank and Anthony Keys of Epstein Becker & Green have stepped in as defense counsel to JPMorgan Chase in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed April 28 in New York Southern District Court by Corey Stark PLLC on behalf of a former branch manager who claims that she was harassed and wrongfully terminated as a result of age bias. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:23-cv-03590, Samuels v. JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2023, 5:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Monique Samuels

Plaintiffs

Corey Stark PLLC

defendants

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

JP Morgan Chase & Company

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination