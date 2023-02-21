Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ducky Recovery LLC and Horne LLP to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for violations of the Fair Housing Act, was filed by the Undaunted Law Firm on behalf of Sherry Samuels who claims that her disability prevents her from accessing her home after it was rebuilt by the defendants following Hurricane Harvey and Winter Storm Uri. The case is 4:23-cv-00620, Samuels v. Horne LLP et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 21, 2023, 4:39 AM