The Toro Company, a gardening products seller, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Esquire Litigation Group on behalf of Mark Samuels and Vivian Samuels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00345, Samuels et al v. The Toro Company.

March 25, 2023, 6:14 AM

