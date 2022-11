New Suit - Contract

Balch & Bingham filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Alabama Northern District Court on behalf of Samuel Son & Co. The complaint pursues claims against Steward Machine Co. in connection with a project involving the construction of a dry dock for the U.S. Navy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01440, Samuel Son & Co (USA) Inc v. Steward Machine Co Inc.

Construction & Engineering

November 14, 2022, 7:48 PM