Samsung Faces a Crop of Class Suits Over Data Breach, but Pr...

Samsung Electronics America Inc. has been hit with 10 class suits stemming from a data breach that impacted customers' personal data. Six suits have been filed in federal court in New Jersey, where the company has its U.S. headquarters, and one each was filed in California, New York, Illinois and Nevada. The potential class includes "millions" of people whose first and last names, dates of birth, postal addresses, precise geolocation data, email addresses and telephone numbers were compromised, the plaintiffs say in court papers.

Technology

October 10, 2022, 7:18 PM