Who Got The Work

Daniel M. Silver and Alexandra M. Joyce of McCarter & English have stepped in to defend Technical Consumer Products Inc. d/b/a TCP Lighting in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts four patents, was filed Feb. 17 in Delaware District Court by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on behalf of Samsung Electronics. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00186, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. v. Technical Consumer Products, Inc.