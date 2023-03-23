Who Got The Work

Bryce L. Friedman, Brooke 'Bonnie' Jarrett and Jacques J. Lamothe of Simpson Thacker & Bartlett have entered appearances for Factory Mutual Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, which claims over $400 million in damages arising from Winter Storm Uri, was filed Feb. 6 in Texas Western District Court by Reed Smith on behalf of Samsung Austin Semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:23-cv-00114, Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC v. Factory Mutual Insurance Company.

