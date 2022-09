Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Squire Patton Boggs on Wednesday removed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of Theresa M. Sams, pursues sexual harassment and retaliation claims. The case is 2:22-cv-05657, Sams v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 22, 2022, 6:23 AM