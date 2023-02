Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morrison Mahoney removed a personal injury lawsuit against BJ's Wholesale Club and Deer Park Enterprise LLC to New York Eastern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by Siben & Siben on behalf of Andrea Sampson. The case is 1:23-cv-00890, Sampson v. Bj's Wholesale Club, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

February 06, 2023, 12:52 PM