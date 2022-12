New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

The San Francisco 49ers were hit with a data breach class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-09077, Sampson v. 49ers Enterprises LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 22, 2022, 5:04 PM