Who Got The Work

Michael D. Ray of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Bear Down Logistics XL Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Oct. 19 in Illinois Northern District Court by Nilges Draher LLC and the Garfinkel Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, is 1:22-cv-05750, Samples v. Bear Down Logistics XL, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 03, 2022, 11:27 AM