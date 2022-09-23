Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against 84 Lumber Company to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Walters Richardson PLLC on behalf of a former store manager in connection with the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination policy. The plaintiff alleges that he was unlawfully denied a religious exemption from the vaccine mandate and wrongfully terminated. The case is 5:22-cv-00249, Samons v. 84 Lumber Company.

Kentucky

September 23, 2022, 3:16 PM