New Suit

Allstate and Golden Bear Insurance Company were hit with a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Washington Western District Court. The court case, filed by Stein Sudweeks & Stein on behalf of Sammamish Hills Owners Association, seeks a declaration that insurance policies issued by the defendants provides coverage for underlying property damage claims at the Sammamish Hills Condominiums. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01514, Sammamish Hills Owners Association v. Allstate Insurance Company et al.