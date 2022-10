Removed To Federal Court

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Casualty Insurance to Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The suit, involving commercial property damage and business interruption claims, was filed by attorney Andrew W. Horn on behalf of accounting company Samlut & Co. The case is 1:22-cv-23201, Samlut & Company Professional Association v. Hartford Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 3:19 PM