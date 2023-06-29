New Suit - Employment

SAMAP USA filed a lawsuit against the International Union of Painters & Allied Trades District Council No. 35 and the New England Painting, Finishing & Glazing Industries DC 35 Joint Trade Board on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Littler Mendelson, seeks to vacate an arbitration award arising from a dispute over construction work at the Raffles Hotel in Boston. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11459, SAMAP USA Corp. v. International Union of Painters & Allied Trades District Council No.35 et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 29, 2023, 4:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Samap USA Corp.

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council No.35

New England Painting, Finishing & Glazing Industries DC 35 Joint Trade Board

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment