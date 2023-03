Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Guarantee Trust Life Ins. Co. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that he did not receive policy payment funds after Guarantee Life refused to reinstate a life insurance policy. The case is 1:23-cv-01202, Samadi v. Guarantee Trust Life Ins. Co.

Insurance

March 24, 2023, 5:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Mike Samadi

defendants

Guarantee Trust Life Ins. Co.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute