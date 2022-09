Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kean Miller on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against The Williams Companies, an Oklahoma-based energy company, and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel, was filed by Laborde Earles Law Firm on behalf of Asa Alexander Sam. The case is 6:22-cv-05208, Sam v. Bayou Holdco, Inc. et al.

Energy

September 08, 2022, 5:16 AM