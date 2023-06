New Suit - Contract

Entergy Louisiana and other entities were named in a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, centered on a dispute over certain electrical power delivery agreements, was brought by Burdine Wynne LLP on behalf of Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Agency. The case is 4:23-cv-02374, Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Agency v. Jasper/Vppa Settlement Trust et al.

Energy

June 28, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Agency

Plaintiffs

Burdine Wynne LLP

defendants

Entergy Louisiana, LLC

Jasper/Vppa Settlement Trust

Vinton Public Power Authority

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract