Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brock Guerra Strandmo Dimaline Jones on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was filed by Whyte PLLC on behalf of Sam Patel Investments d/b/a Best Western Palo Alto Inn. The case is 5:23-cv-00561, Sam Patel Investments Ltd. v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America.

Insurance

May 02, 2023, 8:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Sam Patel Investments Ltd., Dba Best Western Palo Alto Inn

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

defendant counsels

Brock Guerra Strandmo Dimaline Jones P.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute