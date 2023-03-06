New Suit - Employment

Animal feed supplier SAM HPRP Chemicals d/b/a SAM Nutrition and owner Apoorva Shah filed an employment and trade secrets lawsuit against employee Eric Clark on Monday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons, accuses the defendant of committing acts of sabotage against the company, including sharing confidential info with third-party vendors, making disparaging comments about Shah and falsely claiming that products had gone missing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00534, SAM HPRP Chemicals Inc. et al. v. Clark.

Agriculture

March 06, 2023, 4:19 PM