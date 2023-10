News From Law.com

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took the witness stand Thursday in his fraud and money laundering trial for three hours of questioning outside the presence of the jury.U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York characterized the proceeding as a hearing in which he could consider which parts of Bankman-Fried's testimony will be admissible for jurors.

October 26, 2023, 6:14 PM

