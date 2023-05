News From Law.com

Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Monday accused prosecutors of moving to charge him with "troubling" speed as he asked a judge to dismiss 10 of his pending 13 criminal counts. The now-bankrupt FTX was far from the only cryptocurrency exchange to collapse in 2022, the court papers argue.

May 09, 2023, 5:54 PM

