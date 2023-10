News From Law.com

Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sued an insurance firm for assistance with his defense costs Monday, one day before jury selection began in his fraud trial in Manhattan. According to a complaint filed in the Northern District of California federal court, an insurance company must pay for his legal defense "without regard to whether payments may exhaust the policy limit."

October 03, 2023, 2:42 PM

