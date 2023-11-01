Sam Bankman-Fried Lawyer Closes by Asking Jury to Find FTX F...

News From Law.com

During closing arguments Wednesday in the fraud and money laundering trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for both sides advised the jury on how to view the defendant's two and a half days on the witness stand.A prosecutor asked jurors if they noticed that Bankman-Fried's testimony, on direct examination, was "smooth, like it'd been rehearsed a bunch of times"—but that his cross-examination was "uncomfortable to hear. Bankman-Fried's attorney urged the jurors to find that Bankman-Fried acted in good faith throughout the success and failure of FTX.

New York

November 01, 2023, 6:42 PM

