U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York on Friday rejected FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's effort to subpoena the Silicon Valley-based law firm Fenwick & West, dealing a potential setback to Bankman-Fried as he appeared to prepare a defense theory that he relied on poor legal advice.

Cryptocurrency

June 23, 2023, 3:15 PM

