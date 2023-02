News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York on Wednesday ordered FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried not to communicate with current or former employees of FTX and Alameda after prosecutors expressed alarm about Bankman-Fried's communications with FTX U.S. general counsel Ryne Miller.

February 01, 2023, 10:04 AM