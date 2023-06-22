Sam Bankman-Fried Becomes Defendant-Patient in Courtroom Sur...

News From Law.com

There's a peculiar thing that happens on court cases of significance—ones that the Department of Justice or another prosecutor's office announce to great fanfare, or those that involve defendants who were celebrities in their own right prior to finding their names atop a criminal indictment. The gallery becomes filled with audience members who have no role in the case. Call it professional interest, professional development, or even rubbernecking, but having observed it over the course of well over a decade, I call it "The Teaching Hospital."

June 22, 2023, 11:02 AM

