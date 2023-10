News From Law.com

Sam Bankman-Fried on Friday testified that the "biggest mistake" he made as CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX involved failures in risk management. "We did not have a dedicated risk management team, we did not have a chief risk officer," Bankman-Fried said. "..There were significant oversights."

October 27, 2023, 5:09 PM

