Who Got The Work

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partner Gregory L. Watts has entered an appearance for ImmunityBio Inc. and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The suit follows the FDA's May 2023 rejection of ImmunityBio's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Anktiva, a compound used in cancer treatments. The complaint, filed June 30 in California Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Holzer & Holzer, alleges that the drug developer failed to disclose deficiencies at its third-party manufacturing partners that jeopardized approval of the Anktiva BLA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel, is 3:23-cv-01216, Salzman v. ImmunityBio, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 17, 2023, 7:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Zachary Salzman

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

David C. Sachs

ImmunityBio, Inc.

Patrick Soon-Shiong

Richard Adcock

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws