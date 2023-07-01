New Suit - Securities Class Action

ImmunityBio Inc. and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit follows the FDA's May 2023 rejection of ImmunityBio's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Anktiva, a compound used in cancer treatments. The suit, backed by Pomerantz LLP and Holzer & Holzer, alleges that the drug developer failed to disclose deficiencies at its third-party manufacturing partners that jeopardized approval of the Anktiva BLA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01216, Salzman v. ImmunityBio, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 01, 2023, 5:53 PM

