New Suit

Manufacturer Salvo Technologies filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Landmark American Insurance and Argonaut Insurance on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by McGuireWoods, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit brought by the New York Attorney General; according to the underlying complaint, Salvo unlawfully sold unfinished frames and receivers which customers used to build untraceable 'ghost guns.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01016, Salvo Technologies Inc. v. Landmark American Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Salvo Technologies, Inc.

McGuireWoods

defendants

Argonaut Insurance Company

Landmark American Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute