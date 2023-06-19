New Suit - Consumer

McCormick & Co., the spice and condiment company, was slapped with a consumer class action on Sunday in New York Western District Court in connection with the marketing and sale of its 'El Guapo' brand New Mexico chili peppers. The court action, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the product which is promoted as 'authentic,' is not grown in New Mexico. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06334, Salvaggio v. McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 19, 2023, 4:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Salvaggio

Sheehan & Associates, P.C.

defendants

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct