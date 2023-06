Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Erwin A. Cain PC on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Target to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who alleges that his civil rights were violated when a Target employee refused to open a box with headphones. The case is 4:23-cv-00585, Salvador v. Target Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 22, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Latrice Salvador

defendants

Target Corporation

defendant counsels

Erwin A Cain Pc - Dallas

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation