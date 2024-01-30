Who Got The Work

Perkins Coie partner Stephanie Regenold has entered an appearance for the Utah Department of Transportation and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit which seeks to halt a $1 billion transportation project. The suit, filed Dec. 11 in Utah District Court by Dorsey & Whitney and Snow Christensen & Martineau, accuses the defendants of unlawfully approving the transit improvements along State Road 210 without addressing impacts on drinking water and federal wilderness areas. The project, which includes enhanced bus service, road widening, parking changes and the construction of a gondola, is aimed at improving access to the Alta and Snowbird ski resorts at the upper end of Little Cottonwood Canyon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tena Campbell, is 2:23-cv-00893, Salt Lake City Corporation et al v. Shepherd et al.

Government

January 30, 2024, 9:34 AM

Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake and Sandy

Salt Lake City Corporation

Sandy City Corporation

Dorsey & Whitney

Snow Christensen Martineau

Carlos Braceras

Federal Highway Administration

Gloria M. Shepherd

Ivan Marrero

Mary Farnsworth

Terianne S. Newell

United States Forest Service

Utah Department of Transportation

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws