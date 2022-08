Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fowler White Burnett on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against BJ's Restaurants Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Klemick and Gampel on behalf of Sue T. Salowe. The case is 1:22-cv-22721, Salowe v. BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 26, 2022, 6:13 PM